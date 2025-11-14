Assam: Body of Jagiroad youth brought from Odisha through Shraddhanjali scheme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The body of Chanerika Chouhan, a young man from Jagiroad, was brought to Assam from Odisha on Thursday through the Shraddhanjali scheme, and handed over to the family. The body of the 31-year-old was found on a railway track in Odisha.

The Shraddhanjali scheme was launched by the Government of Assam a few days ago to bring back the bodies of economically backward persons of Assam who died outside the state.

Chanerika, son of Sukdev Chouhan of Hatiamukh Pathar village of Baghjap Gaon Panchayat under Jagiroad co-district, died on November 9 while he was on his way to Kerala. His body arrived in the presence of BJP leaders and workers of Jagiroad constituency. It was brought to the family at government expense through the Shraddhanjali scheme.

