Assam: Bongaigaon Launches Adult Japanese Encephalitis Vaccination Drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: An adult Japanese Encephalitis (JE) vaccination drive will be launched in Bongaigaon on Monday, January 19, at 10 am at the office of the District Commissioner. The programme will be formally inaugurated by Bongaigaon District Commissioner Dibakar Nath.

The vaccination campaign will continue for 21 consecutive days from January 19 and will cover people aged between 15 and 65 years. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of Japanese Encephalitis, a serious viral disease that poses a significant public health concern in several parts of Assam.

The Bongaigaon District Health Department has completed all necessary preparations to ensure the smooth and effective implementation of the vaccination drive. Adequate arrangements have been made to facilitate beneficiaries and ensure proper administration of the vaccine.

The district administration, along with the health department, has appealed to the people of Bongaigaon district to cooperate fully and participate actively in the vaccination programme to make the drive a success and strengthen community health safety.

