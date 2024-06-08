Assam: Bongaigaon Refinery Hosts Interactive Session with Assam's First Elephant Woman Mahout Parbati Barua

KOKRAJHAR: An interactive session was organized by Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR) with Parbati Barua, the first elephant woman mahout of Assam popularly known as ‘Hasti Kanya’ and Padma Shri recipient, and students of DPS, Dhaligaon and BGR HS School at RCCC, BGR Township recently.

Rupa Taikam, GM (Materials & Contracts), BGR delivered the welcome address to the chief guest Parbati Barua. A short video film showcasing the wonderful journey of Barua was screened for students and BGR staffers.

Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, addressed the dignitaries and participants and praised Barua for her immense contribution to animal conservation and in reducing the human-elephant conflict. He noted how Barua overcame prejudice to carve out a niche for herself in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Parbati Barua then recounted her incredible journey from the royal family of Gauripur to capture her first elephant at the tender age of 14 years, and working tirelessly ever since to protect the magnificent pachyderms and improve human-elephant relations. Towards this end, she has also assisted the Assam government in providing suitable training to forest officials. Later in the session, Barua also answered various questions posed by the students of BGR HS School and DPS, Dhaligaon and BGR staffers. Prior to the interactive session, Barua planted saplings at Parivesh Uddayan and Kalpataru Uddayan inside the refinery in the presence of senior BGR officials and WIPS members. The session ended with a vote of thanks from Eliza Naina, SMTM and WIPS Coordinator, BGR.

The programme was attended by JJ Das, CGM (P&U, Inst& Projects), MihirSinghal, CGM (TS, HS&E) S Kalita, CGM (Technical) and WIPS Members, SOHINI, Samnaway, and IOOA BGR unit, BGREU and officials of BGR.

