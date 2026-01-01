Assam: Book on Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma released in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The book ‘Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma: Life and Legacy,’ authored by Dr Ajit Boro, was formally released on Tuesday at Kokrajhar Town Brahma Mandir. The book was released by Rakheswar Brahma, former Member of Legislative Assembly from Majbat, Assam, and former Secretary of the Bodo Writers’ Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakheswar Brahma described Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma as the saviour of the Bodo community and emphasized that his contributions and philosophy deserved international recognition, next only to Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He further stated that Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s philosophy should be disseminated across the globe for the benefit of humanity.

The book was published by Lakshi Publishers and Distributors, New Delhi.

In his address, Dr Ajit Boro, the author, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Rakheswar Brahma for releasing the book and thanked all the dignitaries and participants for their gracious presence and support.

