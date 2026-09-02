Assam: Book on PM Modi unveiled at Gurucharan University, Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The much-awaited book 'NARENDRA MODI - A RARE VISIONARY,' authored by noted academician, social thinker, and author Dr Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar, was formally unveiled at a ceremony held at the conference hall of Gurucharan University, Silchar.

The book was unveiled by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Niranjan Roy, who graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Unveiling the book, Prof Roy said, "This book is not merely a biography; it is a deep study of transformative leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047. I am confident that this book by Dr Kalwar will ignite the minds of our students and youth."

Prof Roy further emphasised that universities should not only produce job seekers but job providers, and that books like this play a vital role in creating that entrepreneurial mindset. He congratulated Dr Kalwar for his tireless research and literary contribution.

Dr Lakshmi Niwas Kalwar shared his journey of writing the book, and said, "For the last several years, I have been closely observing the working style, decision-making, and global vision of our Prime Minister. From Swachh Bharat to Digital India, from Make in India to the global stature of India - every chapter of this book tries to decode the rare visionary thought process behind it. This is my humble tribute to the architect of New India. I have gazed with surprise at how a man can work for the dream of 140 crore people." The book, divided into 12 insightful chapters, deals with PM Modi's early life, his organisational skills, his model of governance as Chief Minister of Gujarat, and his transformative tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Gracing the occasion, the RSS Dakshin Assam Prant Pracharak, Gaurango Roy, highlighted the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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