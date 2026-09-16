Assam Brahmin body flags delays, transparency issues in Parshuram Kund development in Arunachal

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Assam State Committee of the Akhil Bharat Brahmin Front (ABBF) has expressed concern over the alleged delay and poor maintenance at Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district.

At a press conference at Dibrugarh Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, the organisation demanded an inquiry into the activities and fund-raising initiatives of the Vipra Foundation related to the development of Parshuram Kund and construction of a 51-foot statue of Lord Parshuram.

ABBF president Satish Chandra Sharma said around Rs 37.85 crore was sanctioned under the Union Ministry of Tourism's PRASAD scheme for development works, including the statue. Though construction was largely completed in 2021-22, the site has allegedly not been fully opened to devotees and remains poorly maintained.

The Front also questioned the foundation's alleged collection of funds despite government funding. It claimed the foundation had sought around Rs 11 crore and collected about Rs 1.5 crore from Assam.

ABBF demanded a transparent probe into the foundation's finances and alleged inadequate involvement of local Sanatan and Brahmin organisations. It also raised concerns over the poor road connectivity to Parshuram Kund.

Welcoming government efforts to develop the site, the organisation urged the authorities to ensure transparency in projects involving public funds.

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