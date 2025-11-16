Assam: British-era East India Company’s land patta recovered in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT,

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Biswanath Police launched an operation on Thursday evening on the National Highway 15 and during the said operation, a Swift vehicle bearing number AS12-Q3319 moving from Biswanath Chariali towards Borgang was intercepted near Bihpukhuri. A search operation was immediately launched in the vehicle in which two persons along with some 109 year old land patta made of bronze metal and issued by Lavakusha Das, District Collector, Borisal district on March 27, 1818 under the British East India Company that also bears patta no 055, owner no 041 and serial no 078 were recovered. The police suspected that the pattas were trafficked for illegal sale.

The two men in the vehicle were identified as Hemanta Gogoi (47), son of Dehi Gogoi of Madhupur and Mintu Borah (43), son of late Khageswar Borah of Borkura village under Biswanath Chariali police station.

According to the information revealed in the investigation, it was found that the recovered items in the vehicle were meant to be sold illegally for crores of rupees. It is to be noted that in this regard, the Directorate of Assam Archaeology has issued a recommendation in the matter and strict monitoring and investigation is being carried out by the Biswanath Police in the entire matter. By stopping such illegal business, the historic goods recovery operation was a big achievement for the Biswanath Police.

