Assam: BTC brainstorming session to raise agro productivity in Kokrajhar

CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The BTC Agriculture department on Friday organized a brainstorming session to prepare strategies at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Chandamari in Kokrajhar. Armed with suitable strategies, the department aims to enhance the competence and skill of field assistance and other officials for higher productivity.

Addressing the session, Dr. Sunil Paul, Chief Scientist of Zonal Research Centre (ZRC) of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Gossaigaon, exhorted the farmers of BTC to cultivate agro-products having market potentials for economic development. He said the various soils of BTC districts are suitable for all kinds of cultivation, and farmers can adopt multiple-cropping for a variety of products. Cultivation of mushroom has huge market potential while seedless lemon, water melon, jackfruit, pineapple etc. also have good market demand. “Farmers will be able to earn maximum profit from such products. They must keep a sharp eye, possess skills and be determined to achieve success,” he said.

Talking to media-persons after the session, Phanidhar Brahma, Director of Agriculture, BTC said the department emphasized on the necessity of processing units, simplifying working methods with modern equipment, and capitalising on market opportunities with maximum agro products.

