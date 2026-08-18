Assam: BTC Executive Council discusses key governance and development issues

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: An Executive Council (EC) meeting of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) was held on Sunday under the chairpersonship of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary at the Conference Hall of Block-A, BTC Secretariat, Bodofa Nwgwr.

Addressing the press following the meeting, BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the EC discussed various important issues concerning the functioning and development of the BTC administration. He said the meeting particularly deliberated on the proposed coordination meeting between the Government of Assam and the BTC, scheduled to be held on Monday, which will focus on various issues related to the smooth and effective functioning of the BTC government.

The EC discussed possible ways and means of addressing the issues through mutual consultation, coordination and constructive dialogue.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of strengthening inter-governmental coordination to ensure the effective implementation of development programmes and efficient delivery of public services across the BTC region.

The EC meeting was attended by all Executive Members of the BTC, along with senior secretaries and other senior officials of the BTC administration.

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