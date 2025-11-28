Assam: Buddhist organizations submit memo to investigate monk murder

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Three prominent Buddhist organizations submitted memoranda to the authorities on Wednesday, demanding a time-bound investigation into the murder of 58-year-old Indrabonsho Bhikkhu Mahathero in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The 58-year-old Head Monk of the historic Inthem Mungong Buddha Vihar built in 1955, located 22-kms from Margherita town was discovered dead inside the 140-year-old monastery on the morning of November 23. A blood-stained axe was found beside his body, with investigators reporting deep cut wounds on his face, indicating he was likely attacked in his sleep.

On Wednesday, the Purbanchal Bhikkhu Sangha, All Assam Buddhists’ Association, and Federation of Barua Buddhists’ Welfare Association of Assam formally appealed to the Margherita Co-District Commissioner, calling for swift action.

Gyanopal Bhikkhu, President of the All Assam Buddhists’ Association, expressed the community’s profound grief and sorrow. “Indrabonsho Bhikkhu devoted his entire life to spreading the noble teachings of Lord Buddha—peace, compassion, non-violence, humanity, harmony. We feel deep anguish that such a gentle soul, who lived only to serve humanity, was taken away in an act of senseless violence,” he stated.

He further added, “While we remain steadfast in the path of ahimsa (non-violence) shown by Lord Buddha, we cannot accept silence in the face of injustice. The faithful deserve to see that no one, regardless of influence or motive, can escape accountability for shedding the blood of a monk who embodied love and kindness.”

The memoranda urge the state administration and police to expedite the probe, deploy special teams, and provide regular updates to the community. The Buddhist community has also announced plans for continued peaceful protests until justice is served, alongside special prayer gatherings and candlelight vigils across the region.

While authorities confirm that investigation is underway, the lack of breakthroughs has intensified public frustration. Dinesh Pratap Singh Rathore, Co-District SP of Margherita, on Thursday said, “We are pursuing all possible leads and have deployed dedicated teams to crack this case. We are taking the case very seriously and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice at the earliest.”

