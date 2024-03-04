Assam: Burglary Strikes Kusumtola in Jamugurihat; Locals Express Concerns
JAMUGURIHAT: Something unfortunate has happened in the peaceful Kusumtola village of Jamugurihat. A theft took place at the homes of Bhavani Charan Nath and Puran Nayak while they weren't home. The people living in Kusumtola are pretty worried about this.
The burglars broke into the homes of Bhavani Charan Nath and Puran Nayak at night when no one was awake to notice. They didn't stop at just breaking in; they took a good chunk of money and precious gold. The scary part was that they managed to do all this without anyone spotting them. The homeowners weren't around to put up a fight.
In the morning, the next-door people noticed the theft. They informed everyone in the vicinity and the Jamugurihat police in no time. The police came to the scene to take a look, with a mission to find who did this and make sure justice was served.
In the meantime, it seems that the Nath family was staying at their daughter's house in Sivasagar when all of this went down. Similarly, Puran Nayak and his family were in New Delhi for medical treatment. Hence, both houses were empty when the thieving took place. This timing makes us wonder - the robbers know this or was it just an unlucky situation.
Regrettably, Kusumtola has seen more thefts over the last year. The villagers are worried since this seems to be turning into a trend rather than a one-off incident. The recurring burglaries underline the need for better security and a more visible police presence in the area.
The police are digging deep in their probe. The villagers yearn for a quick fix. They want the thefts to stop. Their once calm village now sits in a cloud of worry.
