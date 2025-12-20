Assam: Campaign to end violence against women held in Bongaigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Sankalp Hub, Bongaigaon, under the Department of Women and Child Development, observed the ‘16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence–2025,’ which concluded on December 17. The campaign was organized in alignment with the UNiTE Campaign, with this year’s theme focusing on ‘Ending Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.’ A series of district-level programmes and activities were conducted to raise awareness, promote prevention, and strengthen collective action against all forms of violence against women and girls.

The campaign was implemented in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, including the police, students, ASRLM, District Legal Services Authority, Kishori Sevika (GOT), Anganwadi Workers and Helpers, members of PRI, One Stop Centre, District Child Protection Unit, community cadres, NGOs, among others. As per the suggestive activity plan issued by the State, key activities included district-level pledge-taking at the office of the District Social Welfare Officer, Bongaigaon, an awareness programme on digital safety at Manikpur Development Block, a district-level awareness programme on digital safety and security at Bongaigaon Bhatapara Part II, and a street play on witch hunting held at the market area near the Boitamari Revenue Circle Office.

Also Read: A way to reduce violence against women