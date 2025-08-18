Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) launches cancer survivorship programme ‘Sahayog’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: This Independence Day, cancer survivors across Assam became the flag bearers of hope as Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) launched its Cancer Survivorship Programme named ‘Sahayog’ under the theme ‘Celebrating Life Beyond Cancer.’

The initiative, rolled out simultaneously across all nine ACCF hospitals and every district of Assam, honoured the courage of survivors, caregivers, and families who have walked the cancer journey together.

“Survivorship is not just about living after cancer—it’s about living fully, with dignity, purpose, and joy,” said ACCF Chief Operating Officer, Dr (Maj Gen) Jai Prakash Prasad.

In a symbolic tribute to resilience, survivors hoisted the National Flag on August 15 across all ACCF hospitals celebrating both the nation’s independence and their own freedom from cancer. The day brought together patients, caregivers, medical teams, and community members in a shared moment of pride and solidarity.

ACCF Assam Cancer Care Foundation is a joint initiative of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, which provides comprehensive cancer care through nine operational hospitals in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, and Darrang. Its outreach spans all 35 districts, focusing on prevention, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care.

