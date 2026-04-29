Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) observes 4th foundation day in Darrang

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MANGALDAI: Synchronizing with the state-wide celebration of the 4th Foundation Day of Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), the Darrang Cancer Centre also joined the celebration with a day-long programme.

The Assam Cancer Care Foundation was established on April 28, 2022. On that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Ratan Tata were present at the Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, where they jointly inaugurated seven cancer hospitals in Assam.

Over the past four years, ACCF has significantly expanded access to affordable and quality cancer treatment in Assam and has been providing medical services to cancer patients.

Today, the Assam Cancer Care Foundation released a cancer awareness campaign song.

Additionally, the second volume of the multilingual magazine ‘Pratyasha’, published by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation, was formally unveiled today.

The second volume of the multilingual magazine ‘Pratyasha’ was officially released by Dr. (Colonel) Syed Iftikhar Chowdhury, Superintendent of the Darrang Cancer Centre, during a programme anchored by Niranjan Saikia, Patient Coordinator of the Darrang Cancer Centre.

The event to release the multilingual magazine ‘Pratyasha’ and the awareness song was attended by Dr. Kamal Kant Bora, Principal of Mangaldai College; senior journalists Bhargab Kumar Das, Mayukh Goswami, and Hemant Kumar Baruah; Dr. Dili Ram Adhikari, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr. Utpal Baruah, Superintendent of Mangaldai Civil Hospital and several other distinguished personalities.

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