Assam: Cancer Screening and Awareness Campaign Held at Jagun High School

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Margherita Sub-District branch of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) organized an oral cancer screening and awareness meeting at Jagun High School in the border area of Assam with Bhim Prasad Sharma in the chair on Sunday. The programme was held under the CSR scheme of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company and supported by Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust Dibrugarh. The Society’s Secretary, Pabitra Bargohain, delivered a welcome speech and explained the causes, symptoms, and treatment of cancer and laid importance on oral examination. More than 200 people were examined at the camp. Fazia Hakim, Dr. Dipshiksha Thengal, Dr. Bikash Burman, and Dr. Sajida Begum conducted the camp as specialists. More than 200 people were examined at the camp.

