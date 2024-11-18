Assam: Candlelight Protest Held In Silchar To Condemn Meitei Killings

SILCHAR: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest the gruesome killings of five Meitei women and children in Manipur. The angry protesters, comprising of Meitei men, women and youths, demanded swift action against the alleged perpetrators, suspected to be Kuki militants.

The protests turned intense as slogans of "Justice must prevail!" were raised on Sunday evening in a massive gathering near the Khudiram statue. Various Meitei groups from Cachar district organized the agitation to condemn the abduction and brutal murder of five Meitei women and children in Manipur's Jiribam district.

The protesters resorted to holding a candlelight vigil to mourn the loss of innocent lives, followed by powerful slogans demanding justice.