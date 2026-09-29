Assam: Career Counselling Programme held at Bonkuwal Higher Secondary School, Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Mohuramukh Press Club on Monday, in collaboration with Bonkuwal Higher Secondary School, organised a career counselling programme at the school with the objective of helping students of the area make informed choices and find the right direction for their future. Dr Barnali Dutta, Information and Public Relations Officer of Bokakhat co-district, attended the programme as the resource person. In her engaging address, she apprised the students of various important aspects related to career choices and opportunities.

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