Assam: CBI Arrests Central Water Commission Engineer for Accepting Rs 12,000 Bribe in Silchar

GUWAHATI: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a junior engineer at Central Water Commission (CWC) Silchar, Assam for taking a bribe of Rs. 12,000 on demand. The accused was caught on September 18, 2024. The accused works in the Megna Sub-Division of the CWC here in Cachar.

According to reports, the engineer had demanded a bribe from the complainant to finalize the clearance of outstanding payments worth about Rs. 1.55 lakh. These payments related to the hiring of a vehicle supplied by the complainant for the use of CWC. Fed up with such delays and a heinous demand, the complainant complained to the CBI that led to the registration of a case against the engineer along with some unidentified individuals.

Heeding the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation created a trap to catch the engineer red-handed. In the sting operation, the accused was caught accepting the bribe from the complainant.

CBI officials carried out searches at various places in connection with the ongoing investigation. The agency has become determined to bring out all further misconduct pertaining to this case and make public servants stay by the law.

This operation reveals how CBI continues to check corruption and bring justice to those from whom benefits are being met while holding official positions. Investigation is still continued.