Assam Celebrates Dhanteras Today: Devotees Worship Lord Dhanvantari to Start Diwali

Guwahati: Millions of devotees across India are celebrating Dhanteras 2026 today, November 6, marking the official commencement of the five-day Diwali festival block. Intrinsic religious fervor combined with a robust economic turnaround has unlocked massive demand across retail markets, with bullion and jewelry sectors projecting a massive 20% to 30% increase in sales value compared to last year.

The highly anticipated Trayodashi Tithi kicked off officially at 10:30 AM today, unleashing a heavy wave of footfall across major jewelry and utensil hubs. According to the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council, while transaction volumes remain relatively flat due to elevated commodity benchmarks, the total monetary value of purchases has skyrocketed. Reference data from the All India Bullion association pinned 24-carat gold at roughly ₹1.46 lakh per 10 grams and silver trading at approximately ₹1.90 lakh per kilogram.

“We are witnessing a tremendous 12% demand surge over our baseline projections,” stated Surendra Mehta, National Secretary of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA). “The current price corrections from January records have reinforced gold's long-term value, drawing in massive crowds of eager festive shoppers”. Retailers report a notable operational transition toward lightweight 18-karat jewelry and token silver gifts to accommodate compact consumer budgets.

Beyond precious metals, corporate auto dealerships and domestic appliance retailers are observing an aggressive surge in bookings. Astrologers and Vedic scholars from Drik Panchang have outlined that the core Lakshmi-Kuber Puja Muhurat will commence during the evening Pradosh Kaal timeframe, spanning strictly from 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM IST in New Delhi and Northern India.

Families nationwide are actively preparing their households by cleansing properties, mapping decorative floral setups, and lighting traditional earthen diyas near entryways to welcome health, wealth, and spiritual prosperity. The festival sets the stage for the rest of the week, with Choti Diwali scheduled for November 7 and the main Lakshmi Puja falling on Sunday, November 8.