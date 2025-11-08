Assam: Celebration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ at Tamulpur

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: An atmosphere of patriotism and pride prevailed on Friday at the office premises of the Deputy Commissioner, Tamulpur, as the 150th anniversary of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘Vande Mataram’ has held an indelible place in India’s freedom movement and national consciousness. As part of the nationwide celebration of this historic occasion, the Tamulpur district administration organized a collective singing programme, where all participants sang ‘Vande Mataram’ together, creating an environment filled with national spirit and unity.

In his address, District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, ACS, remarked, “Every word and every expression of the song inspires us deeply with patriotic fervour.” He further added, “It is not enough to merely sing this song; we must understand its meaning, its historical background, and, with sincere intent, stand united by placing love for the nation above everything else.”

Participants also listened to the virtual address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivered on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the 14th APBN Band of Mukhalmua performed an instrumental rendition of ‘Vande Mataram.’ The initiative titled ‘Vande Mataram @150’ is expected to inspire the younger generation to appreciate the values of patriotism, unity, and India’s rich cultural heritage.

