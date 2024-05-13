Assam: Centenary programme of Nitaipukhuri MV School ends in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: The closing centenary programme of the Nitaipukhuri MV School near Demow was organised on May 10 and May 11. On May 10, the flags were hoisted, smiti tarpan was offered, and the teacher-student coordination Baartalap was organized. On May 11 , a cultural procession was taken out. An open session was organised where the prizes of different competitions organised throughout the year of the centenary programme were distributed, a felicitation programme was organized and a souvenir was also inaugurated.

Also Read: Foundation day celebration of Nitaipukhuri Srimanta Sankardev School held in Demow (sentinelassam.com)