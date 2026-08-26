Assam CEO reviews Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-poll preparedness in high-level meet

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Ahead of the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, chaired a special review meeting at the conference hall of the Nagaon District Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to assess the overall preparedness for the upcoming bypoll.

At the outset, District Commissioner Devasish Sharma briefed the CEO on the district administration’s preparations regarding election management, transportation, and material logistics.

During the detailed discussion, officials focused on ensuring smooth movement and electoral facilities for every voter in the district. Emphasis was also laid on creating a transparent and administratively supportive environment for the conduct of free and fair elections.

Also Read: AIUDF Acting as BJP’s ‘B-Team’ to Split Minority Votes in Nagaon Bye-Election, Alleges Congress Leader Ripun Bora