'Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar' scheme sanction letters distributed in Baksa

A Correspondent

Baksa: An awareness meeting-cum-distribution of sanction letters of Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Scheme was held on Tuesday at Nagrijuli Tea Estate under Tamulpur civil subdivision.

The meeting was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner of Baksa district, Ranjan Sharma in the presence of District Information and Public Relations Officer Hemvhandra Pathak and the general manager of the Nagrijuli Tea Estate, Pradip Tiwary. In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner in his speech appealed to the beneficiaries to open bank accounts and to use the accounts for their own benefit and to receive their salary online. He also asked the educated youths of the garden to come forward to help the beneficiaries, particularly the garden workers, in this regard and to make them accustomed to the changing scenario.

In this awareness meeting, total 1,871 sanction letters were distributed among the beneficiaries of the garden by the Deputy Commissioner, District Information and Public Relation Officer, the general manager of the tea garden and other dignitaries. A total of 6,061 sanction letters under Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Scheme 2020 were distributed on Tuesday among beneficiaries in the four tea gardens of the district, that is, Doomni Tea Estate (2,348), Menoka Tea Estate (731), Fatemabad Tea Estate (1,111) and Nagrijuli Tea Estate (1,871).