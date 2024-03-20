Assam: Chapphou Kut a traditional festival of Kuki-Chin-Mizo community celebrated in Dima Hasao

Haflong: Chapphou Kut was celebrated at Pangmoul in Dima Hasao with zest and traditional fervour recently. Pangmoul village in Dima Hasao witnessed a vibrant celebration of Chapphou Kut, a traditional festival cherished by the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities. For the first time the festival was joyously celebrated in the region, breathing new life into age-old customs and rituals. Under the theme of “Celebrating Traditions; Making Memories,” the festivities resonated with enthusiasm and fervour, drawing together people from diverse backgrounds and walks of life.

The auspicious occasion was graced by esteemed leaders of the community, adding to the spirit of unity and camaraderie. The village came alive with the resounding beats of drums, gongs, and traditional melodies, as colourful attires and traditional costumes adorned the cheerful participants, heralding the revival of cultural heritage.

It may be noted that the term ‘Chapphou’ is derived from a combination of two words, ‘Chap’ and ‘Phou’, acquired from the traditional practice of jhum cultivation. ‘Chap’ refers to the fallen trees and grasses resulting from clearing jungles for cultivation, while ‘Phou’ signifies the process of drying the materials in the sun. This phase represents the second stage in the process in what is commonly known as the ‘slash and burn’ method of cultivation, typically practised in Jhum cultivation. Derived from the traditional practice of jhum cultivation, the festival’s name symbolizes the essence of agricultural rituals, intertwined with the rhythms of nature.

It is also noteworthy that this festival is the most popular festival in Mizoram, known as Chapchar Kut, which is celebrated annually on March 1. Although it holds significant importance among the kindred tribes of the Kuki-Chin-Mizos, its celebration remains lesser known outside Mizoram. In this backdrop Chapphou Kut celebration in the nature-clad beauty and prospective tourist district of Dima Hasao holds more profound significance. The celebration also essentially helps in shedding light on lesser-known traditions and customs of the tribes.

Pu. Thanglun Changsan, president of the Kuki Inpi Assam (KIA), graced the occasion as the chief guest, expressing delight and satisfaction at the spirited celebrations. Emphasizing the importance of unity, peace, and brotherhood, he underscored the need to preserve and promote traditional values amidst modern challenges. The event also witnessed the inauguration of the Village Club Office, by Pu.Changsan, KIA president marking a milestone in community development initiatives. Pu. Amin Lenthang, MAC of NCHAC, added to the festivities as the guest of honour, highlighting the significance of preserving cultural heritage in the face of globalization.

Speaking at the event, Pu. Amin Lenthang emphasized the importance of embracing and cherishing traditional festivals like Chapphou Kut, alongside other cultural celebrations. He pledged continued support for the annual commemoration, ensuring that the rich tapestry of traditions remains vibrant and cherished for generations to come. The day-long programme featured traditional dances, folk songs, and merry-making, adding to the vibrancy of the celebration.

Also Read: NIT Silchar issues SOP amid fear of Tuberculosis outbreak

Also Watch: