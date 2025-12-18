Assam: Charaideo Festival begins with laikhuta installation at Moidam site

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The installation ceremony of the laikhuta, marking the beginning of the Charaideo Festival, was held on Wednesday at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Charaideo Moidam. The festival, scheduled to take place from January 9 to 11, 2026, will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Tai-Ahom community and other ethnic groups of the region.

The festival will feature traditional music and dance performances, local sports, and a grand trade fair. This year, the organizers have also invited foreign tourists to participate in the festival, aiming to promote the region’s cultural tourism. The festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors from across the country and abroad.

