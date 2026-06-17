Assam: Chawla Beel Bridge on Bokakhat-Nikori Road seems fragile, disaster-prone

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: A bridge on a highly important and busy road in the Bokakhat sub-division has become a matter of serious concern for locals. The bridge over Chawla Beel on the road connecting Bokakhat town with the Nikori region has developed significant subsidence at both ends. As a result, vehicles using this busy route daily are facing a heightened risk of accidents.

Notably, this road serves as a major communication link for farmers, students, and the general public from Chawla, Nikori, and several other villages in the Kuruwabahi area to reach Bokakhat town. As the region is predominantly agricultural, farmers depend on this route as the shortest and most convenient means of transporting their produce to markets.

Expressing strong resentment over the alleged negligence of the concerned department, a local stated, "The two ends of the bridge have been sinking for a long time. Hundreds of vehicles and schoolchildren use this road every day. We have repeatedly submitted appeals to the Public Works Department, but the department continues to ignore the issue. Are they waiting for a major accident and loss of lives before taking action?"

With the monsoon season approaching, concerns have intensified. During floods, the condition of the bridge may worsen further, potentially leading to a complete disruption of transportation in the entire region.

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