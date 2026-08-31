Assam: Chemists’ association welcomes crackdown on spurious medicines

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam has welcomed the Health Department’s ongoing crackdown against the illegal trade of spurious medicines that is putting patients’ lives at risk across various parts of the state. The association has also demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the illicit business.

In a statement, association president Dr N. L. Agarwala and secretary Haldhar Deka said that on July 23, a delegation led by Dr N. L. Agarwala, Dilip Chandra Goswami, Haren Sharma and Sanjib Debchoudhury met Health Minister Ashok Singhal at Dispur.

During the meeting, the delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting several issues, including the online sale of medicines without proper quality testing, preparation of prescriptions through artificial intelligence, the circulation of substandard life-saving medicines by certain groups, and the inconsistent issuance of licences to retail and wholesale drug dealers in different districts.

The delegation also raised concerns over the circulation of banned medicines through online sales, the absence of certain necessary provisions in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and various problems faced by genuine medicine traders in the state.

After receiving the memorandum, the Health Minister directed departmental officials to ensure that the public receives safe, genuine and quality medicines through legal channels. Discussions were also held with senior departmental officials regarding necessary legal action against those selling medicines without government permission or in violation of existing rules.

The Health Minister further directed the Drugs Control Department to investigate establishments that have obtained wholesale drug licences but are allegedly conducting retail business.

Following these directions, enforcement teams comprising drug inspectors began conducting raids against the illegal drug trade at various locations in districts including Kamrup, Barpeta and Nagaon.

In Kamrup Metropolitan district, the enforcement team has sent 22 medicine samples to laboratories for testing and has registered three cases in connection with the alleged irregularities.

Welcoming the Health Department’s action, the Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam urged the government to take stringent action against those involved in the trade of spurious medicines and ensure exemplary punishment for offenders. The association also appealed to the government to address the genuine problems faced by legitimate medicine traders across the state.

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