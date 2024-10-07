Assam: Cheques Distributed in Sivasagar under Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The ceremonial inauguration of the “Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni” scheme took place across four venues in the Sivasagar district on Sunday. The event, aimed at promoting education and empowerment for girl students, was held at Boarding Field in Sivasagar LAC, Demow College in Demow LAC, and both Nazira College and Amguri College in Nazira LAC.

Following a live-streamed central ceremony from Guwahati, district-level programmes began with the presence of notable dignitaries. Among those in attendance were Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg, District Development Commissioner Samiran Bora, ADC Nazira Kanika, Additional District Commissioners Meenakshi Permey, Geetalee Dowarah, and Partha Pratim Khanikar. Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain, Amguri MLA Pradip Hazarika, along with other key officials from the Sivasagar District Administration and the education department, were also present. As part of the flagship scheme, 3,380 girl students received cheques, marking a significant step toward supporting the education and empowerment of girls in the region.

