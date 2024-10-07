Assam: Cheques Distributed Under Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Asoni in Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The ceremonial distribution of the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme was held on Sunday at Samannay Khetra, Golaghat, attended by the Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. After the live webcasting from the ceremonial programme at Guwahati, the programme at Golaghat ensues. District Commissioner Pulok Mahanta, while welcoming the dignitaries and attendees of today’s programme said that the Nijut Moina Scheme is one of the best schemes for girl students. He said that the scheme will tremendously boost the morale of the girls, empower them, and at the same time decrease the number of child marriages.

The chief guest of the programme, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, addressing the students, said that from this Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme, around 5561 girl students will get benefit in the first stage in Golaghat district. From this grand total, in Golaghat constituency alone the total is 1679, and they belong to girl students of higher secondary, degree, and postgraduate students. The Minister thanked the Chief Minister for this revolutionary scheme, which will help the girl students. The meeting was attended by Golaghat Municipality Board Chairperson Dulumoni Bor Bora, Representative Dr. Nipen Boruah, and other officers of district administration.

Also read: Assam: Cheques presented to girls under Nijut Moina Scheme in state (sentinelassam.com)