Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Assures Govt Jobs for National Games Medalists

Govt Jobs for All National Games Medalists: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today has assured jobs for all National Games medalists of Assam from now on.

Replying to a question in the Legislative Assembly today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that along with Olympics, Asian, and Commonwealth games medalists the medal winners in National Games would also get a government job.

The Chief Minister mentioned that all those who won medals in National Games so far for Assam would be given Sports Pension by the State Government. Mr. Sarma hoped that this decision would help the sportspersons of the state. The Chief Minister also announced that the house would send a goodwill message to boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will be vying for a medal in Tokyo Olympics.

The Chief Minister stated about the increase of sports pension on the sixth day of the Assam Assembly cabinet meeting on Monday. Further, the minister also said that the government is planning to increase the pension of sportsperson from Rs. 8000 to Rs. 10,000.

Earlier, the state government offered the job of a deputy superintendent of police to sprint queen Hima Das for her Jakarta Asian Games gold medal-winning feat.

"Sportspersons who win medals in Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games will be designated as Grade-I officers. Hima Das will be the first recipient to be offered the post of deputy superintendent of police," Sarma said. "Any Olympic or Asian Games medallists will be entitled to direct appointment as Assam Civil Service or Assam Police Service official. They will not have to sit for civil service examinations," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made some important points in the meeting.

CM Sarma said that 1 lakh cases still remain unsettled for more than 10 years in the state for which retired SI's will be brought back to duty for the settlement of such cases.

Hand expenses of Rs 3 lakh will be paid per annum to the OCs at different police stations along with computers.

Investigation and Law & Order will be different.

Police stations in rented accommodation to be covered under the 'maitri scheme'.





Also Read: Assam: Asia's Largest, World's Second Largest Detention Camp in Goalpara Well Underway

Also Watch:

Latest Assam Job Openings: Jobs in Jorhat, Assistant Professor Jobs in Assam, Assam Agriculture Jobs, College Jobs in Assam, Jobs in Assam Agriculture Department, Assam Agriculture Assam Career, Assam Govt Jobs for 12th Pass, Assam Govt Jobs, SSC Assam Career