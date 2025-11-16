Assam: Child Protection Week Launched in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: With a firm commitment to stand against child labour, child trafficking, and all forms of abuse against children, Assam Police has pledged to work toward building a safer and happier society for every child. As part of this commitment, “Child Protection Week” has been launched across the state from on November 14.

Joining this statewide initiative, the Sonitpur district police administration on November 15 organised a special interactive programme at the historic Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School. Police officials engaged with students through songs, conversations, and awareness sessions.

Deputy Superintendent of Police and Borchala Sub-Division C.D.S.P. Haren Bhumij chaired the event, while Senior Superintendent of Police Sonitpur Barun Purkayastha interacted closely with the students. He encouraged them through discussions on sports, music, and especially the proper and safe use of mobile phones.

At the beginning of the programme, school Principal Manju Barhoi expressed her gratitude to SSP Barun Purkayastha and the police team for visiting the school with such an important purpose. Speaking to the media about the week-long observance, SSP Purkayastha urged people from all sections of society to come forward to prevent child abuse and to help build a safer future for every child.

