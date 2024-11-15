Assam: Children’s Day Celebrated Across State

A correspondent

Morigaon: Along with the rest of country, the Children’s Day was celebrated with funfare at Delta Public School on Thursday. The principal of Delta Public School inaugurated the day in presence of teacher and children. The programme kicked off with a dance performed by the students. Thereafter, teachers and students performed songs on occasion.

GORESWAR: Goreswar Sankardev Shishu Niketan celebrated Children’s Day in an exceptional manner in the school premises on Thursday. On the occasion of the Children’s Day, a market was set up to make the concept of market a reality for the students. The market was set up at the premises of Sankardev Shishu Niketan here at Goreswar in Tamulpur district.

More than 150 students acted as traders for a day while teachers and parents of the school bought vegetables, fudge, potatoes, porridge and biscuits. The school’s teachers and staff conducted the programme in collaboration with the guardians of the students.

The school also organized an exhibition to provide a balanced understanding of some of the items used since ancient times but are now on the verge of extinction. The school’s annual mouthpiece ‘Sonjuri’ was launched to mark the celebration.

