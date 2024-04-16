Assam: ‘Chunav Pathshalas’ initiated in model polling stations of Morigaon Election District

Morigaon: In a bid to enhance voter awareness and participation, Morigaon Election District has undertaken a series of impactful activities under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative. “Chunav Pathshalas” have been initiated in model polling stations of the district. The celebrations of the “Chunav ka Parv” have commenced with the inauguration of Chunav Pathshalas (Phase I) in Model Polling Stations across Morigaon. These Pathshalas serve as hubs for various educational activities aimed at empowering voters. The Pathshalas feature a multitude of engagements, including a plantation drive under the SVEEP GREEN-529 initiative, special speeches by Matdada Prashikshaks, open quiz contests, extempore speech contests, and cultural performances by voters. Winners were honoured with certificates of appreciation, alongside certificates for the Prashikshaks. The signature campaign “Amar Vote, Amulya Vote” underscored the importance of each vote. Special attention was directed towards different voter demographics, including Persons with Disabilities (PWD), young voters, tribal, and border area voters.

Furthermore, a series of events such as Holi Special Democracy Sand Art Exhibition, World Poetry Day Special Online Competition, and Democracy Market were organized to engage the community. In a unique collaboration, the SVEEP Cell of Morigaon Election District has partnered with Jagiroad College, the first and only college in the Northeast with a dedicated Department of Acting, to raise awareness through street and stage plays. Additionally, a new Facebook series titled “Amulya Kokaideur Nirvachani Vidhan & Nirvachani Bihu” has been launched, featuring informative posts answering voter queries and witty lines inspired by Bihu Geets.

