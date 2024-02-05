Assam: Citizens urge NF Railway to provide passenger trains on the Rangia-Rangapara route

A Correspondent

TANGLA: The conscious citizens have made a fervent appeal to NF Railway for the introduction of another passenger train between Rangiya Junction and Rangapara at daytime between noon and 1 p.m. for the convenience of train passengers.

Talking to this correspondent, Rakesh Sarmah of Rangapara said that the NF Railway must look into the genuine passengers’ grievances about this route. He further exuded confidence that the introduction would also boost the revenue of the NF Railway. Another regular commuter from Tangla informed me that earlier there was a passenger train from Rangiya junction to Dekargaon in Tezpur at 2.30 pm from Rangiya junction, but it was cancelled due to reasons best known to the NF Railway authority. He also demanded that if the passenger train is introduced during the day, it would be easy for the passengers to a great extent.

