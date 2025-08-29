Assam: Cleanliness drive held ahead of PM Modi’s bio-refinery launch in Marangi

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the patronage of the Numaligarh Refinery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s first bio-refinery, established at Lete Kujaan in Marangi, on September 14.

In view of the Prime Minister’s programme, a massive public cleanliness drive was launched on Thursday at Telgarm, Marangi, under the initiative of the Bishnupur Boys’ Club, local residents, and with the cooperation of the Numaligarh Refinery.

The campaign was formally inaugurated by hoisting the green flag with the slogan ‘Cleanliness is religion, protecting the environment is securing the future, environmental purification is our culture’ by Marangi Revenue Circle Officer Ranamoy Bhardwaj.

The inaugural event was attended by Numaligarh Refinery’s General Manager Mintu Kumar Sandikoi, President of Marangi Press Club Hemanta Saikia, leaders of AASU, AJYCP, local residents, and hundreds of people from various organizations and institutions. According to the Bishnupur Boys’ Club officials, this fortnight-long public cleanliness drive will first be implemented within a 10-kilometer radius of the Numaligarh Refinery.