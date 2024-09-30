Assam CM Assures Food Grains To Over 2.5 Crore People By 2025

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will provide free food grains to over 2.5 crore people by the year 2025. This figure constitutes roughly about 70% of the state's total population.

This initiative happens to be a part of an endeavour to ensure food security for a large section of the state's population.

Earlier in January, over 42 lakh new beneficiaries were included by the Assam government in this program, thereby pushing the total number of eligible individuals up to 2.31 crore.

It is to be noted that 98% of these beneficiaries are recipients of free food grains every month.