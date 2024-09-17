Assam CM Defends ADRE Paper Leak Handling Amidst Media Scrutiny

GUWAHATI: Taking a bold stance against the continuing ADRE paper leak controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned established media narratives and acts of some educators associated with the scandal. Talking about the issue in hand, Sarma in no uncertain terms dismissed the allegations that the examination in itself was erroneous and thereby insist one cannot term a question paper to be erroneous when the examination is already over.

The comments of Sarma came in the wake of recent revelations surrounding the leakage that has created furore across the state. The chief minister came up with innovative measures to protect further the future examinations, and even suggested allowing candidates to take home the questionnaire for graduate level Grade 3 examinations. It is for this reason that the government has opted for the initiative not to allow further attempts at compromising the integrity of the examination process.

The row went viral when Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced that there was an important development in the probe on September 16. The leaked question paper, which had already started doing the rounds on social media, was traced to be from Upendra National Academy at Simen Chapori in Dhemaji district.

The police after investigation report concluded that the photographer hired by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) in question was Mangal Singh Basumutary, who leaked the question paper. According to reports, Basumutary could take photographs of the examination question paper nearly immediately after the test got over at 1:30 PM. Then he shared those photos with others. He has been arrested after the probe, and his mobile phone seized and sent for the investigation.

In his speech, Sarma reiterated his reservation regarding the media trail of the teachers and contested the allegations against them. He said that although one teacher had indeed clicked photos of the exam paper, the OMR sheets that actually comprised the answers by the candidates were not clicked.

As the probe moves ahead, the Assam government will ensure maintaining the sanctity of the examination. The proactive steps and frank criticisms shown by Sarma demonstrate that the government wants to rebuild the people's confidence in the recruitment examination process.