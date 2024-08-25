Assam CM Defends Journalist ID Protocol, Emphasizes Transparency

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly defended the practice of journalists identifying themselves by name before asking questions at press conferences.

Addressing the media, Sarma highlighted the importance of this protocol, stressing that it plays a critical role in ensuring both security and professional transparency. He explained that when journalists introduce themselves, it helps maintain a secure environment by allowing authorities to verify the identities of those present.

Additionally, this practice fosters transparency and accountability, as it enables the public and officials to know who is asking the questions and representing which media organization. Sarma underscored that this procedure is a standard part of press conference etiquette and is essential for upholding journalistic integrity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the recent criticisms raised by some intellectuals regarding the practice of journalists introducing themselves by name before asking questions at press conferences.

These critics have described the practice as an infringement on personal rights. In response, Sarma referred to the specific example of names like Shah Jalal, noting that some intellectuals claim victimization when such names are mentioned. He argued that if someone’s name is Shah Jalal, they should be proud to state it, as it is a name given to them by their parents. Sarma emphasized that there is nothing wrong with stating one's name.

He further elaborated that in Delhi, journalists are also required to introduce themselves before posing questions, a practice intended to ensure transparency and manage security concerns. Sarma pointed out that without proper registration with the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department, security risks are increased, making it important to know who is asking questions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of adhering to the practice of journalists identifying themselves before asking questions, highlighting that it contributes to better order and clarity during interactions with the press.

He noted that whether or not the press club supports this protocol is a secondary issue, and the main concern is why anyone should be exempt from identifying themselves when posing questions.

Addressing the broader context, Sarma remarked that many people criticize him and others, but fear often prevents them from speaking out, which reflects a larger issue of accountability and openness in public discourse.

Sarma’s comments were made in response to ongoing discussions about media practices and the balance between transparency and privacy.