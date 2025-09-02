Assam CM Directs Police Vigil Ahead of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Delegation Visit to Goalpara

Goalpara: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state police will maintain a strict vigil during the visit of a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind delegation to Goalpara district.

The delegation is expected to arrive in the coming days to assess the situation in the area, following recent administrative actions that have drawn attention from community groups. Addressing the media, CM Sarma emphasized that the state government is committed to maintaining peace and order during the delegation's presence.

“Police have been directed to remain on high alert and take all necessary steps to ensure that there is no disruption of law and order. The visit will be closely monitored,” the Chief Minister said.

He also added that while the delegation is free to interact with people and gather information, any attempts to create unrest or incite communal tension will not be tolerated.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is a prominent Muslim organization known for its engagement in social and legal issues concerning the community. Their visit comes amid growing concerns from some quarters about recent administrative actions in Goalpara, including eviction drives and citizenship-related scrutiny.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's stand on zero tolerance towards any form of incitement or misinformation and urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities.

Further security arrangements and coordination with local administration have been put in place, officials confirmed.