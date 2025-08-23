Assam: CM Distributes ₹10,000 Each to SHG Women Under Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan Phase 2 in Jagiroad

Jagiroad: In a strong push for women-led development, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today disbursed cheques of ₹10,000 each to more than 37,000 self-help group (SHG) women under the state’s flagship Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at Jagiroad.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister said MMUA is designed as a game-changer for grassroots entrepreneurship, enabling women to build sustainable livelihoods and achieve economic independence.

Highlighting the state’s larger women empowerment roadmap, Dr. Sarma announced-A dedicated working women’s hostel to support employees in the semiconductor testing sector,Enhanced focus on seed funding through MMUA to encourage small-scale entrepreneurship,

Integration of MMUA with flagship schemes such as Orunodoi and Nijut Moina to accelerate inclusive and equitable growth.

“With MMUA, we are not just offering financial support but also creating a foundation of confidence and self-reliance for women across Assam,” the Chief Minister stated.

Officials added that the latest distribution drive marks one of the largest grassroots entrepreneurship pushes in the state’s history, reflecting the government’s commitment to empowering women under the broader vision of ‘Nari Shakti at the Core of Development.’