Assam CM Distributes Seed Fund to Women Entrepreneurs in Patharkandi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bisw SaemaPatharkandi: In a significant step towards empowering women in Assam, more than 16,000 women in Patharkandi today received seed fund of Rs.10,000 each under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMMUA).Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally distributed the funds, describing the initiative as a means to place women at the forefront of development in the Barak Valley. “Our vision is to bring all-round progress to the region, and women are at the heart of realising this vision,” Sarma said while addressing the gathering.

The Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan seeks to transform women into successful entrepreneurs by providing sustained financial assistance. Across Assam, more than 35 lakh women are set to benefit from the scheme, each receiving a total of ₹85,000 over three years. The support aims to help women create livelihood opportunities, achieve financial independence, and uplift their families.