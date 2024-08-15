Assam CM Draws Attention to Bangladeshi Minorities' Struggles in Independence Day Address

Sarma noted that no one had called for the partition of India and highlighted that freedom fighters and every Indian had fought for the independence being celebrated. He pointed out that Hindus in what was once East and West Pakistan had also fought for a united India, but the leaders of that time had succumbed to demands for partition.

Consequently, those Indian Hindus had become Hindus in East and West Pakistan. Sarma expressed his confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership would protect the Hindus in Bangladesh.

CM Sarma also extended his condolences to the Hindu population in Bangladesh who had recently been affected by violence. He praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police for their vigilance in ensuring that no Bangladeshi nationals entered Indian territory during the crisis.