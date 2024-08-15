Assam CM Draws Attention to Bangladeshi Minorities' Struggles in Independence Day Address

GUWAHATI: On the 78th Independence Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised important concerns about the minority communities facing violence in Bangladesh.
He shared his thoughts and expressed solidarity with groups such as Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, and Jains who are affected by the situation.
Sarma remarked that, as the country celebrated Independence Day, his thoughts were with the minority communities in Bangladesh. He expressed deep concern about their future amid the ongoing crisis in the neighboring country.
Sarma noted that no one had called for the partition of India and highlighted that freedom fighters and every Indian had fought for the independence being celebrated. He pointed out that Hindus in what was once East and West Pakistan had also fought for a united India, but the leaders of that time had succumbed to demands for partition.
Consequently, those Indian Hindus had become Hindus in East and West Pakistan. Sarma expressed his confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong leadership would protect the Hindus in Bangladesh.
CM Sarma also extended his condolences to the Hindu population in Bangladesh who had recently been affected by violence. He praised the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police for their vigilance in ensuring that no Bangladeshi nationals entered Indian territory during the crisis.
CM Sarma emphasized that it was their constitutional duty to secure the border and prevent unauthorized entry of Bangladeshi nationals into their territory. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take diplomatic measures to ensure the safety of the Hindu population in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the national flag and gave his 11th consecutive speech from the Red Fort for the 78th Independence Day.
This year’s theme, ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, focuses on advancing India to become a developed nation by 2047.
The ceremony started with Modi being welcomed by top government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, organized by the Indian Navy this year.