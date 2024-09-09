Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Awards District Disaster Management Authority of Nalbari

A Correspondent

NALBARI: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Nalbari district has been ranked in the first position in the flood preparedness Scorecard, 2024. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the trophy to District Commissioner of Nalbari Varnali Deka at a function at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium on Sunday. District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of Morigaon district has also been ranked jointly in the first position.

