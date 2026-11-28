A CORRESPONDENT

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday pitched Dibrugarh as a potential travel destination, highlighting its tea gardens and ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and civic amenities in the city.

"Give Dibrugarh 30 seconds. It might just earn a spot on your travel list. Known for its tea gardens, Assam's second capital has a new story to tell," Sarma said in a post on X.

"We're building better infrastructure, improving everyday amenities and opening up opportunities for people here," the Chief Minister added.

Dibrugarh, popularly known as the Tea City of India, is renowned for its sprawling tea gardens and rich cultural and historical heritage. The city has recently been designated as Assam's second capital after Guwahati.

Residents have welcomed the renewed focus on Dibrugarh, expressing hope that better infrastructure and promotion of its tourist attractions would help the city emerge as a major tourism destination.

"Dibrugarh has immense potential to become a tourism hub of Assam, but it was neglected by previous governments. Thanks to the BJP government for giving importance to this historic city.

There are several tourist destinations in Dibrugarh which, if properly promoted, could bring recognition to Assam on the global stage," said Ranjan Chaliha, a resident of Dibrugarh.

Another resident, a schoolteacher, said the city's tea gardens and natural beauty could attract visitors from across the country and abroad.