Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Lakhimpur on July 2 and 3

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The conference of all the District Commissioners of the State will be held in Lakhimpur with two-day long programmes on July 2 and July 3. The event will be held at Lakhimpur Convention Centre, located at Chukulibhoria of North Lakhimpur town. The Lakhimpur district administration has already completed all kinds of arrangements to host the event successfully.

The conference will be attended by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Chief Minister will arrive in Lakhimpur on Monday, one day ahead of the event and he will stay in the district for four days.

On Monday, after arriving in Lakhimpur, the Chief Minister will visit the Padumtheoni Aai Than and then inspect the ongoing construction work of Ghunasuti bridge over River Subansiri. Afterward the Chief Minister will visit the birthplace of Mahapurush Madhavdev at Letekupukhuri of Narayanpur, birthplace of Aniruddhadev and the Madhavdev Kalakshetra on the same day.

On July 2 in the morning, the Chief Minister will inspect the construction site of Nakari Road Over Bridge (ROB), ongoing construction of Saboti Stadium and Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT). From 10.00 am he will take part in the first day session of the District Commissioners' conference. On July 3 in the morning, the Chief Minister will visit the Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) and then attend the second day session of the District Commissioners' Conference. On June 4, the Chief Minister will take part in a party programme to be held at Boginadi.

