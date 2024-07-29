Assam CM Mandates Vegetarian Meals and Reduces Convoy Size Amid Complaints

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a new directive aimed at curbing extravagance in government functions. As of July 29, 2024, all District Commissioners in the state have been instructed to serve only vegetarian meals at official events. This decision comes in response to a series of complaints concerning lavish dining arrangements at government functions.

Sarma's directive also includes a notable reduction in the number of vehicles in his convoy, which will now be limited to ten. This move aligns with his broader efforts to address and mitigate instances of opulence within government operations.

The Chief Minister’s actions follow a specific incident involving Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka. In June 2024, Sarma criticized Deka for serving an elaborate lunch during a state Cabinet meeting, despite previous instructions to provide a simple vegetarian meal. Sarma’s dissatisfaction was formally expressed in a letter addressed to Deka, where he highlighted the deviation from the set guidelines. The letter noted that the meal, which was intended to be modest, included a wide array of vegetarian dishes as well as multiple fish and meat preparations—an inclusion deemed excessive by Sarma.

In his communication, Sarma emphasized, “In spite of repeated instructions to arrange a simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet meeting held on June 27, 2024, you have not adhered to the guidelines.” This reprimand underscores the Chief Minister's commitment to ensuring that government functions remain in line with principles of simplicity and frugality.

The new directives signal Sarma’s ongoing efforts to address public concerns about government spending and excess, reflecting a broader push towards austerity and accountability within the state's administration.