Assam CM Raises Alarm Over Increasing Rohingya Infiltration, Calls for Enhanced Border Security

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised alarm over growing infiltration of Rohingyas into India through Indo-Bangladesh border. Highlighting severity of issue Sarma stated, “Rohingya penetration into India has increased manifold. They are exploiting border situation between India and Bangladesh.”

Sarma emphasized that Assam can only secure portion of Indo-Bangladesh border. He pointed to recent incidents in Tripura. There police arrested significant number of Rohingyas. “Last year, Assam police also uncovered network which was eventually investigated by NIA,” he noted.

Assam Chief Minister urged central government to enhance border security measures particularly in West Bengal. This is necessary to curb infiltration. “There is real demographic invasion in eastern India,” Sarma stated. He underscored need for immediate and robust action.

Sarma also claimed that demographic shift is occurring in states like Assam Jharkhand and West Bengal. “In Assam, people are acutely aware of this demographic invasion. But other states are now beginning to experience its effects” he explained. Chief Minister pointed out demographic changes visible in voter lists. He urged a comparison between voter lists of 2019 and 2024 to understand significant percentage increase in certain populations.

Criticizing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sarma accused her of maintaining lenient stance on infiltration. “Her approach has only exacerbated problem. It is imperative for central government to step in and take decisive action” he said.

Sarma’s comments come at time when issue of illegal immigration remains a contentious topic in India’s eastern states. Infiltration of Rohingyas, stateless Muslim minority from Myanmar has been cause for concern. Many states report a rise in their numbers.

The Assam Chief Minister’s call for strengthened border security highlights ongoing challenges faced by states sharing borders with Bangladesh. The Indo-Bangladesh border serves as critical point of entry. Sarma’s plea underscores need for coordinated effort by central and state governments to address issue of illegal immigration effectively.