Assam CM reviews preparation for India-South Africa T-20 Match in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Exactly one month to go till Assam and South Africa lock horns in a twenty overs cricket match in Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already hosted a number of dignitaries, making preparations to ensure that the mouth-watering clash goes off without a hitch.

South Africa and India will lock horns with each other in a forthcoming ODI and T20I series. South Africa tour of India 2022 will commence on September 28 and will continue till October 11. The Indian side will lock horns with the Proteas in 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Chairing a meeting in Guwahati on September 2, Biswa Sarma tweeted that he met officials of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Public Works Department (PWD), Sports Department, Fire and Emergency Services and Power Department officials to discuss preparations for the mega event.

Reviewed preparations for India-South Africa T20 match in Guwahati on Oct 2 with Assam Cricket Association,PWD, Sports Dept, Fire & Emergency Services and Power Dept officials.



Asked police to make spl traffic arrangement to avoid jams as the match will coincide with Durga Puja. pic.twitter.com/3Tr1UiDvlI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 2, 2022

As the match will co-incide with Durga puja, arguably the biggest festival celebrated in A ssam, Biswa Sarma has asked the state police department to "make special traffic arrangement to avoid jams."



Biswa Sarma also assured that "measures will be taken to ensure movement of players and spectators is not disrupted due to ongoing construction works."

It is pertinent to mention here that several structures, including fly-overs, are currently being built in Guwahati city, causing traffic snarls on a day-to-day basis.

In another tweet, he said that he has asked the district administration and police "to ensure adequate lighting of the road leading to the hotel where cricketers will stay and stadium."

Meanwhile, India is preparing to lock horns with either Hong Kong or Pakistan in their Super Four stage opener in the ongoing Asia Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has advanced to the Super Four stage after beating the same teams. India are the hot favourites to win the Asia Cup.

ALSO READ: Who is the 19-Year-Old Serial Killer 'Stoneman' Inspired by 'KGF'?

ALSO WATCH:



