Assam: CM Sarma’s egg production appeal inspires Bajali youth

Bajali youth adds 5,000 Sonali layer birds

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Inspired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent call to boost egg production and make the state self-reliant, a youth from Bajali has expanded his poultry business by introducing 5,000 Sonali layer birds for commercial egg production.

Shourav Jyoti Das, a native of Patacharkuchi in Bajali, began his poultry farming journey three years ago. Through consistent effort and dedication, he has steadily expanded his enterprise and is now gearing up for large-scale egg production.

The initiative is expected to strengthen Assam’s poultry sector, generate local employment, and reduce the state’s dependence on eggs imported from outside. The Assam government has been encouraging poultry farming through various schemes aimed at promoting self-sufficiency and supporting rural entrepreneurs.

Shourav follows an integrated farming model comprising broiler poultry, fish farming, duck rearing, indigenous chicken, and goat husbandry. By combining multiple farming activities on the same land, he has ensured a steady year-round income while making optimal use of available resources.

“The Chief Minister’s appeal to make Assam self-reliant in egg production inspired me to expand my poultry farm with 5,000 layer birds. I believe agriculture and poultry farming offer immense opportunities for young entrepreneurs,” said Shourav Jyoti Das.

He added that poultry farming provides a sustainable source of income and expressed hope that his journey would inspire more young people to embrace entrepreneurship instead of waiting for government jobs.

Also Read: Closing Assam’s Egg Supply Gaps