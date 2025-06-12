Assam CM to Begin 4-Day Tour to Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur on June 14, Focus on Development

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to embark on a four-day official visit to Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur from June 14 to June 17, 2025. The high-level tour is expected to focus on key development projects, review meetings, and public engagements aimed at accelerating growth in Upper Assam.
As per initial sources, the Chief Minister’s itinerary includes visits to multiple constituencies, including Sissiborgaon, Majuli, Mahmora, and Duliajan, where he will chair development review meetings with district officials and local representatives. These meetings will assess the implementation of government schemes and address pressing issues faced by the people.
A major highlight of the visit will be in Dibrugarh, where CM Sarma is expected to lay the foundation stone for a 200-bedded annexe at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). In another key event, the CM will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Mid-Day Meal Central Kitchen at Khamtighat, an initiative led by the Akshaya Patra Foundation in collaboration with the Assam Government.
However, CM Sarma will shift his focus to Lakhimpur district on June 16, where he is scheduled to participate in several government programmes and public meetings. The visit will conclude with his return to Guwahati on June 17.
ALSO READ: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma charts unified development plan for Barak Valley
ALSO WATCH: