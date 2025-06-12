Assam CM to Begin 4-Day Tour to Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur on June 14, Focus on Development

DIBRUGARH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to embark on a four-day official visit to Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur from June 14 to June 17, 2025. The high-level tour is expected to focus on key development projects, review meetings, and public engagements aimed at accelerating growth in Upper Assam.

As per initial sources, the Chief Minister’s itinerary includes visits to multiple constituencies, including Sissiborgaon, Majuli, Mahmora, and Duliajan, where he will chair development review meetings with district officials and local representatives. These meetings will assess the implementation of government schemes and address pressing issues faced by the people.